Research Analysts Set Expectations for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Snap-on stock opened at $290.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $294.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.