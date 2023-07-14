Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

