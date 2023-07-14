Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.
Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
