Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 6,478 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $96,275,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 813,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sanofi by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after acquiring an additional 800,615 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

