Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

ALK stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

