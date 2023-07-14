Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.60.

BKNG stock opened at $2,834.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,655.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,525.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,853.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

