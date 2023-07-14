Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

