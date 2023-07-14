Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 7,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CFG stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.