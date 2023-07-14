Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.5 %

WBD opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

