The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.