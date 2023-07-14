Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

