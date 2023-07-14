Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $18.00 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

