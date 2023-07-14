Benin Management CORP Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

