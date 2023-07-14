Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Integra LifeSciences worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after acquiring an additional 713,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,984,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $42.99 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $60.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

