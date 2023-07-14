KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KE worth $27,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after buying an additional 4,422,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $135,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -1.04.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

