Jennison Associates LLC Invests $26.11 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Cognex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Cognex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $57.59 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

