Caprock Group LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

