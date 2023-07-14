20,241 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

