Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $451,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.