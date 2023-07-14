Caprock Group LLC Has $572,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,503 shares of company stock worth $6,828,790 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.