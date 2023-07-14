IFG Advisory LLC Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $238.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.