Caprock Group LLC Buys 11,529 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

IMTM opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.84.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.