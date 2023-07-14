Caprock Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

