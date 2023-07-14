IFG Advisory LLC Sells 113 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $341.90 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.58 and a 200 day moving average of $318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

