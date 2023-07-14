27,094 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

