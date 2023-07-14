Caprock Group LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,327.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,444.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

