Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

