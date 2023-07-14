Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.