BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.7 %

About BHP Group

BHP stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

