Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 732,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Insider Activity

Enovix Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

