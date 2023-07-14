Caprock Group LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

