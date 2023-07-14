IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 690.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 65,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.85 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

