State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

