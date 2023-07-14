IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

