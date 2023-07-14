Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,861 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

