Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

