Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

