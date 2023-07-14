Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $10.27 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

