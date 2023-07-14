Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.