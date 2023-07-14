Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 834 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

