Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,549 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of ServiceNow worth $297,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $577.45 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $579.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.29 and a 200 day moving average of $470.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.62, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

