The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Cut by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BK opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

