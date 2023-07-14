State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.3 %

NDAQ stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.