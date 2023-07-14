Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 3,103 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 116.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

