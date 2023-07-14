State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after buying an additional 83,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.18.

NYSE:PWR opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.39 and a 1-year high of $202.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

