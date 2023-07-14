VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,956,000. Natixis increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VeriSign by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,968,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,381,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,381,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $135,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,838,473. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

