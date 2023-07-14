State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.