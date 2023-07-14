Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after buying an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,174,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.