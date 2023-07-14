Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

