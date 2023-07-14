Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LB. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

