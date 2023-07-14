DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Issues Earnings Results

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 2.7 %

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

